NBA All-Star Game Future Locations: Everything we know about 2025 & beyond
Where will the 2025 All-Star Game be held?
Before you know it, New York Knicks fans, 2024 All-Star Weekend will be here. Hopefully, the Knicks will have at least one reserve, maybe even two.
This year's events will be hosted by the Pacers in Indiana. The NBA has announced where the 2025 and 2026 All-Star Games will be held, and several teams have submitted bids to host future All-Star Games.
NBA All-Star Game Future Locations: Everything we know about 2025 & beyond
The 2025 All-Star Game will be held at Chase Center in San Francisco. Practices, the All-Star Celebrity Game, the NBA HBCU Classic, and the G League Next Up Game will be held at Oracle Arena in Oakland, where the Warriors won in 2015, 2017, and 2018.
The location for the 2026 All-Star Game was announced on Jan. 12 by Shams Charania. Surely, players won't object to spending a winter weekend in Los Angeles.
Milwaukee, Boston, and Phoenix submitted proposals to host next year. The Bucks last hosted the event in 1977 at Milwaukee Arena, and Boston hosted it in 1964 at Boston Garden. Fiserv Forum (opened in 2018) and TD Garden (opened in 1995) are waiting to host the All-Star Game for the first time. The Suns last hosted the event in 2009.
Orlando (2027) and Atlanta (2027) have also submitted bids for 2027.
How does the NBA decide All-Star Game locations?
Interested teams have to submit proposals to host the All-Star Game, and from there, the league selects the host city via a bidding process.
What's the benefit of hosting an All-Star Game?
When the Bucks bid to host the event in 2025 or 2026, senior vice president of Bucks Ventures & Development highlighted the "tremendous economic impact."
When's the last time the Knicks hosted the All-Star Game?
The 2015 All-Star Game was held at Madison Square Garden.