Is Mitchell Robinson playing today? Latest injury update for Knicks vs Nets March 23
This week, Mitchell Robinson went through his first practice since undergoing ankle surgery.
The New York Knicks should get a big boost soon. Mitchell Robinson injured his ankle in December and underwent surgery. He hasn't played since. At first, it was thought he would be out for the rest of the season, but he's close to returning.
Robinson went through a full practice on Wednesday in Denver. Tom Thibodeau said it was "a good day" for the 25-year-old center.
"It wasn’t an extended [practice], obviously. But he did shooting. He did offense, defense, script,” Thibodeau said."- Thibodeau, via New York Post
Robinson still has one more big step to go before he can play. The medical staff has yet to clear him, but based on his progress, that should happen soon. It won't happen in time for Robinson to come off the bench in Saturday's game, though.
After the game against the Nets, the Knicks will have 12 regular-season games left. The playoffs start in less than a month. Between Robinson, Randle, and Anunoby, Robinson is on track to return first.
Mitchell Robinson's status for today's game vs. Nets
Mitchell Robinson (ankle) is out.
OG Anunoby's status for today's game vs. Nets
OG Anunoby (elbow) is out. There's no timetable for his return.
Knicks injury report
Mitchell Robinson (ankle), Julius Randle (shoulder), and OG Anunoby (elbow) are out.
Nets injury report
Former Knick Dennis Smith Jr. (hip) is probable. Ben Simmons (back) and Dariq Whitehead (shin) are out.
Projected starting lineups today
New York: Jalen Brunson, Miles McBride, Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart, Isaiah Hartenstein
Brooklyn: Dennis Schroder, Cam Thomas, Mikal Bridges, Dorian Finney-Smith, Nic Claxton
New York's next five opponents
The Knicks will play one more game at home before going on a quick two-game road trip.
March 25 vs. Pistons
March 27 at Toronto
March 29 at San Antonio
March 31 vs. Oklahoma City
April 2 at Miami