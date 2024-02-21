Midseason report card: Grading key Knicks player's performances to end All-Star break
As the second half of the NBA season kicks off this week, here's how key players stand.
By Jed Katz
Miles McBride: B+
Deuce's play started to pick up after the Anunoby trade, taking the reigns as the backup point guard. Since January 1, he's averaged 9.1 points on 40.4% shooting from deep. The third-year guard from West Virginia can play tough on-ball defense and give solid production on the other end.
McBride's offense has matured year after year since coming into the NBA. After rough shooting stats in his first two seasons, he's become an electrifying role player, getting just 12.4 minutes per game in 2023-24.
Julius Randle: A
After a rough start to the season playing on an injured ankle, Randle bounced back as the games went on and played himself into an All-Star spot before dislocating his shoulder against the Heat.
Many fans, including myself, while pleased with his spectacular regular season play, are a bit skeptical that it will translate to the postseason. Randle is one of the best forwards in the NBA in the first 82 games of the season, but he's squandered his two playoff appearances with the Knicks.
But let's focus on this season because that's what he's being graded on. Randle is putting up a near 24-point double-double each night, to go along with 47-31-78 shooting splits. We knew he was great, but playing alongside Brunson has elevated his efficiency and taken a load off his shoulders, making the JR-JB duo one of the best in the league.
Mitchell Robinson: B-
Unfortunately, Robinson's season was derailed because of an ankle injury, but when he was healthy, he was a defensive force, averaging 10.3 boards, 1.5 steals, and 1.3 blocks in 21 games. Offensively, his range is limited to the paint, but he played his role in a great way.
It's a shame he's been injured so many times in the past few seasons, which is why he gets a relatively low grade.