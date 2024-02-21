Midseason report card: Grading key Knicks player's performances to end All-Star break
As the second half of the NBA season kicks off this week, here's how key players stand.
By Jed Katz
Donte DiVincenzo: A
When the Knicks signed DiVincenzo in July, everyone already knew a four-year, $46 million contract was a steal for someone of his caliber, but nobody foresaw the season he would be having thus far. DiVincenzo is averaging 23.9 points, 4.0 assists, and 3.8 rebounds in his last 10 games, scoring and defending at phenomenal levels in the absence of key players.
The Big Ragu is already tied for 41st all-time in three-pointers as a Knick, the only player in the top 50 with less than one full season played with the franchise.
Josh Hart: B+
Hart is one of those guys whose impact doesn't show up in the stat sheet. He's been a big defensive help since being traded to New York last season. In 2023-24, Hart has had some scoring outbursts, but for the most part, fans can appreciate his ability to limit scorers even though he comes off the bench. He'll prove to be a key veteran come playoff time.
Isaiah Hartenstein: A
The embodiment of New York toughness, Hartenstein reminds you of one of the enforcers from those 90s Knicks teams: Oakley, Mason, Ward. Hartenstein isn't afraid of anyone and can back it up, averaging 12.0 rebounds, 8.9 points, and 2.7 assists in 18 games since the turn of the year.
The German center became the starting five back in December after Mitchell Robinson went down with a potential season-ending ankle injury, but it's almost as if production from the Knicks' bigs didn't change, as we've seen even better play from his replacement. Hartenstein has had some crazy nights on the glass, even putting up an 11-point, 20-rebound game at MSG on national television.