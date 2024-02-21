Midseason report card: Grading key Knicks player's performances to end All-Star break
As the second half of the NBA season kicks off this week, here's how key players stand.
By Jed Katz
Bojan Bogdanovic: C+
Bogdanovic has a small sample of just two games as a Knick, so the grade should be taken lightly. Against Houston, Bogey had a solid scoring night and even provided a nice block, but his Knicks debut wasn't as pleasant. Again, take this lightly.
Jalen Brunson: A+
Brunson has taken New York by storm, going from a solid starting point guard to an All-NBA talent in less than two years as a Knick. It's safe to say he's been one of the most talked about players this season.
Many consider Brunson a snub from the All-Star starting lineup, as he's averaged 27.6 points and 6.5 assists per game on 48.3% shooting. The former Villanova guard had the Knicks as a top-two team in the East in the standings at one point before injuries set them back. Not enough can be said about JB's impact on the team and New York as a whole.
Alec Burks: C+
Like Bogdanovic, Burks has a small sample size, so his grade should be taken extremely lightly. In his debut back in New York, Burks put up 22 points in 22 minutes, but some of those points came in garbage time. He then followed with two sub-33% shooting performances. It'll take some time before he and Bogey get acclimated.