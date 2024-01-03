Is Malachi Flynn playing tonight? Latest injury update for Knicks vs Bulls Jan. 3
If you had told New York Knicks fans a week ago that they would care about Malachi Flynn's status for a game, they'd think you were crazy. It's what comes with being a fan of the NBA, as you never truly know what will happen.
Except for Flynn, every player included in the Knicks-Raptors trade that went down on Saturday has made their debuts. He missed New York's win over Minnesota with a right ankle sprain. Flynn's expected to compete with Miles McBride for the backup point guard spot, a role previously occupied by Immanuel Quickley.
McBride signed a three-year, $13 million extension hours after IQ was traded, and he's a better defender and ball handler than Flynn.
Flynn averaged 5.1 points and 2.4 assists off the bench for Toronto in 31 games this season.
Malachi Flynn's status for tonight's game vs. Bulls
Malachi Flynn (ankle) is out for New York.
Zach LaVine's status for tonight's game vs. Knicks
Zach LaVine (foot) is out for Chicago. He last played on Nov. 28. LaVine was assigned to the Windy City Bulls on Monday, where he underwent his first contact practice since being injured.
Nikola Vucevic's status for tonight's game vs. Knicks
Nikola Vucevic (groin) is out for the Bulls.
Projected starting lineups tonight
New York: Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, OG Anunoby, Julius Randle, Isaiah Hartenstein
Chicago: Coby White, Alex Caruso, DeMar DeRozan, Patrick Williams, Andre Drummond
Knicks injury report
Malachi Flynn (ankle) and Mitchell Robinson (ankle) are out.
Bulls injury report
Zach LaVine (foot), Nikola Vucevic (groin), Torrey Craig (heel), and Lonzo Ball (knee) are out.
New York's next five opponents
New York will go on a quick two-game road trip before having a much-needed couple of days off.
Jan. 5 at Philadelphia
Jan. 6 at Washington
Jan. 9 vs. Portland
Jan. 11 at Dallas
Jan. 13 at Memphis