Is Luka Doncic playing tonight? Latest injury update for Knicks vs Mavericks Jan. 11
The Knicks are in Dallas to take on the Mavericks.
Jalen Brunson will play in Dallas on Thursday for the first time since signing with the New York Knicks in 2022. He missed last year's trip because of an injury. It's a safe bet to assume the point guard will have a big game at his former stomping grounds.
New York is looking to extend its five-game winning streak, one that's been in place since OG Anunoby made his debut. Meanwhile, Dallas is coming off a 120-103 loss to a Memphis squad without Ja Morant. Luka Doncic (31) and Kyrie Irving (33) combined for 64 points, but that wasn't enough to give the Mavericks the win.
Doncic is playing at an MVP level, averaging a career-high 33.6 points per game. He's been dealing with a right ankle injury, which caused him to miss Dallas' win over Portland on Jan. 5. The injury was still bothering him on Tuesday, and is why he'll be out on Thursday.
Luka Doncic's status for tonight's game vs. Knicks
Luka Doncic (ankle) is listed as out.
Projected starting lineups tonight
New York: Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, OG Anunoby, Julius Randle, Isaiah Hartenstein
Dallas: Kyrie Irving, Josh Green, Jaden Hardy, Derrick Jones Jr., Dwight Powell
Knicks injury report
Mitchell Robinson (ankle) is out. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Wednesday that there's "optimism" that Robinson will be able to return by the end of the regular season.
Mavericks injury report
Luka Doncic (ankle) and Dante Exum (heel) are out. Maxi Kleber (toe) and Dereck Lively II (ankle) are doubtful. Grant Williams (ankle) is questionable.
New York's next five opponents
New York will stay on the road for one more contest before returning to MSG for a four-game homestand.
Jan. 13 at Memphis
Jan. 15 vs. Orlando
Jan. 17 vs. Houston
Jan. 18 vs. Washington
Jan. 20 vs. Toronto