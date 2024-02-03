Daily Knicks
Is LeBron James playing tonight? Latest injury update for Knicks vs Lakers Feb. 3

The Knicks will host the Lakers on Saturday night.

By Jordanna Clark

New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James
New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James / Paras Griffin/GettyImages
The New York Knicks will look to win their 10th straight game on Saturday night in a primetime matchup against the Lakers. New York was shorthanded on Thursday but still pulled out a 109-105 win. Los Angeles was without LeBron James and Anthony Davis on Thursday but beat Boston thanks to Austin Reaves.

The Knicks and Lakers clashed in LA in December, with New York picking up the 114-109 win. Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, and Immanuel Quickley all scored 20+ points, but on Saturday, the only player from that trio who will be playing is Brunson.

Brunson has helped to keep the Knicks afloat the past few games without Randle and OG Anunoby, and New York could be without the latter for the fourth-straight contest.

LeBron James' status for tonight's game vs. Knicks

LeBron James (ankle) is listed as questionable.

UPDATE: LeBron James is available.

Anthony Davis' status for tonight's game vs. Knicks

Anthony Davis (Achilles/hip) is listed as questionable.

UPDATE: LeBron James is available.

OG Anunoby's status for tonight's game vs. Lakers

OG Anunoby (elbow) is listed as questionable.

UPDATE: OG Anunoby is out.

Quentin Grimes' status for tonight's game vs. Lakers

Quentin Grimes (knee) is listed as questionable.

UPDATE: Quentin Grimes is out.

Knicks injury report

OG Anunoby (elbow) and Quentin Grimes (knee) are questionable. Julius Randle (shoulder) and Mitchell Robinson (ankle) are out.

UPDATE: OG Anunoby and Quentin Grimes are out.

Lakers injury report

LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (Achilles/hip) are questionable. Jarred Vanderbilt (foot), Cam Reddish (ankle), and Gabe Vincent (knee) are out.

UPDATE: LeBron James and Anthony Davis are available.

Projected starting lineups tonight

New York: Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa, Isaiah Hartenstein

Los Angeles: D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, Taurean Prince, LeBron James, Anthony Davis

New York's next five opponents

The Knicks will play three more games at home before going on a quick two-game road trip.

Feb. 6 vs. Memphis

Feb. 8 vs. Dallas

Feb. 10 vs. Indiana

Feb. 12 at Houston

Feb. 14 at Orlando

