Is LeBron James playing tonight? Latest injury update for Knicks vs Lakers Feb. 3
The Knicks will host the Lakers on Saturday night.
The New York Knicks will look to win their 10th straight game on Saturday night in a primetime matchup against the Lakers. New York was shorthanded on Thursday but still pulled out a 109-105 win. Los Angeles was without LeBron James and Anthony Davis on Thursday but beat Boston thanks to Austin Reaves.
The Knicks and Lakers clashed in LA in December, with New York picking up the 114-109 win. Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, and Immanuel Quickley all scored 20+ points, but on Saturday, the only player from that trio who will be playing is Brunson.
Brunson has helped to keep the Knicks afloat the past few games without Randle and OG Anunoby, and New York could be without the latter for the fourth-straight contest.
LeBron James' status for tonight's game vs. Knicks
LeBron James (ankle) is listed as questionable.
UPDATE: LeBron James is available.
Anthony Davis' status for tonight's game vs. Knicks
Anthony Davis (Achilles/hip) is listed as questionable.
OG Anunoby's status for tonight's game vs. Lakers
OG Anunoby (elbow) is listed as questionable.
UPDATE: OG Anunoby is out.
Quentin Grimes' status for tonight's game vs. Lakers
Quentin Grimes (knee) is listed as questionable.
UPDATE: Quentin Grimes is out.
Knicks injury report
OG Anunoby (elbow) and Quentin Grimes (knee) are questionable. Julius Randle (shoulder) and Mitchell Robinson (ankle) are out.
UPDATE: OG Anunoby and Quentin Grimes are out.
Lakers injury report
LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (Achilles/hip) are questionable. Jarred Vanderbilt (foot), Cam Reddish (ankle), and Gabe Vincent (knee) are out.
UPDATE: LeBron James and Anthony Davis are available.
Projected starting lineups tonight
New York: Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa, Isaiah Hartenstein
Los Angeles: D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, Taurean Prince, LeBron James, Anthony Davis
New York's next five opponents
The Knicks will play three more games at home before going on a quick two-game road trip.
Feb. 6 vs. Memphis
Feb. 8 vs. Dallas
Feb. 10 vs. Indiana
Feb. 12 at Houston
Feb. 14 at Orlando