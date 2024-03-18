Knicks vs. Warriors NBA expert prediction and odds for Monday, March 18 (Knicks keep rolling?)
Betting odds, pick and prediction for the New York Knicks-Golden State Warriors matchup on Monday night.
By Peter Dewey
The New York Knicks are looking to split their season series with the Golden State Warriors after losing at Madison Square Garden earlier this season, but it won’t be easy.
Golden State is coming off a massive win against the Los Angeles Lakers, and the team is knocking on the door of the No. 8 seed in the West. Stephen Curry returned to the lineup for Golden State and promptly dropped 32 points in the win.
Meanwhile, the Knicks are 2-0 on a tough West Coast swing, thanks to back-to-back 40-plus point games from Jalen Brunson.
While the Knicks have thrived on the road this season, can they cover the spread at Chase Center?
If you’re looking to bet on any game in the NBA tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets -- if their bet wins.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Here’s a look at the odds and my best bet for Monday night’s matchup:
Knicks vs. Warriors odds, spread and total
Knicks vs. Warriors how to watch
- Date: Monday, March 18
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Chase Center
- How to watch (TV): ESPN
- Knicks record: 40-27
- Warriors record: 35-31
Knicks vs. Warriors injury reports
Knicks injury report
- Mitchell Robinson – out
- Julius Randle – out
- OG Anunoby – questionable
Warriors injury report
- None to report
Knicks vs. Warriors key players to watch
New York Knicks
Jalen Brunson: The All-Star guard is willing the Knicks to win with the team’s offense struggling, shooting 17-for-28 from the field on Saturday to drop 42 on the Kings in Sacramento. Brunson has 87 points on 58 shots in his last two games, shooting 7-for-20 from 3. He’ll seek revenge against Golden State after he shot 11-for-25 against the Warriors earlier this season.
Golden State Warriors
Steph Curry: The two-time MVP looked completely fine against the Lakers, shooting 12-for-24 from the field on his way to 32 points, six rebounds, five assists, and two steals in a Golden State win. Curry torched the Knicks at MSG, scoring 31 points and hitting eight 3-pointers. He could draw OG Anunoby (the Knicks’ best defender) on Monday night.
Knicks vs. Warriors prediction and pick
The Knicks are just 8-10-1 against the spread as road dogs this season, but luckily they’re playing a Golden State team that hasn’t exactly been great as a home favorite.
The Warriors are just 10-17 ATS in that spot – the fourth-worst mark in the entire NBA – and I think the Knicks take advantage of that tonight.
New York played extremely poorly at MSG in the last meeting between these teams, but it didn’t have OG Anunoby (elbow) in the lineup. If Anunoby (questionable) can suit up tonight, the Knicks should be in a good spot.
Why?
Well, New York is 15-2 straight up with Anunoby and 15-1 straight up when both OG and Jalen Brunson are in the lineup.
Even though Anunoby’s elbow is not right (he shot 1-for-8 from the field and 0-for-4 from 3 in the win against Sacramento), the forward brings so much on the defensive end for New York. OG has not posted a single game with a negative plus/minus during his time with the Knicks.
Curry is going to be a tough guard for the Knicks, but the team has another body it can throw at him with Anunoby. Plus, Tom Thibodeau’s rotation will be deeper – meaning Josh Hart doesn’t have to play 47 minutes again.
I’d be shocked to see the Knicks shoot as poorly as they did last time against Golden State, so I’ll take them to cover the five points as road dogs.
Pick: Knicks +5 (-110)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.