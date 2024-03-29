Knicks vs. Spurs NBA expert prediction and odds for Friday, March 29 (Back Knicks as favorites)
Betting odds, pick and prediction for the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs on Friday, March 29.
By Peter Dewey
The New York Knicks are favored on the road once again on Friday, as they look to pull off the season sweep against the San Antonio Spurs.
The Spurs aren't going to make the playoffs, but the team could be frisky after knocking off the Phoenix Suns earlier this week.
New York is starting to get healthier, adding Mitchell Robinson back into the fold, and the team enters this game with the No. 3 seed in the East. Can New York catch the No. 2-seeded Milwaukee Bucks?
If you’re looking to bet on any game in the NBA tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $200 in bonus bets -- if their bet wins.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Here’s a look at the odds and my best bet for Friday’s matchup:
Knicks vs. Spurs odds, spread and total
Knicks vs. Spurs how to watch
- Date: Friday, March 29
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
- How to watch (TV): MSG, Bally Sports Southwest
- Knicks record: 44-28
- Spurs record: 17-56
Knicks vs. Spurs injury reports
Knicks injury report
- OG Anunoby – out
- Alec Burks – questionable
- Julius Randle – out
Spurs injury report
- Dominick Barlow – out
- Charles Bassey – out
- Jamaree Bouyea – out
- Sidy Cissoko – out
- David Duke Jr. – out
- RaiQuan Gray – out
- Keldon Johnson – questionable
Knicks vs. Spurs key players to watch
New York Knicks
Miles McBride: Suddenly a massive part of the Knicks’ rotation, Miles McBridge is averaging 14.0 points per game and shooting 46.2 percent from 3 in the month of March. Deuce is an elite defender, but the fact that he’s shooting this well (nine 3-pointers in his last game) is a huge boost for the Knicks.
San Antonio Spurs
Victor Wembanyama: The Knicks held the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft in check in their first meeting, allowing him to score just 14 points on 4-of-14 shooting from the field. With Robinson back, New York has the bodies to throw at Wemby, but he’s become a much better player since the first meeting, averaging 20.7 points and 10.3 rebounds per game on the season.
Knicks vs. Spurs prediction and pick
If there’s one place to bet on the Knicks, it’s when they’re road favorites.
New York is 10-3-1 against the spread in that spot this season, dominating the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night.
The Spurs could be down Johnson – a key player for their offensive success (15.8 points per game) – which would make things tough against a Knicks team that is No. 1 in the league in defensive rating over its last 10 games.
All season long, the Knicks have dominated the team’s they’re supposed to beat, going 26-2 straight up against teams under .500.
San Antonio is also just 14-16 against the spread as a home underdog. I have to take the Knicks to cover this number tonight.
Pick: Knicks - 9 (-110)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.