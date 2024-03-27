Knicks vs. Raptors NBA expert prediction and odds for Wednesday, March 27 (Lay points with NY)
Betting odds, pick and prediction for the New York Knicks-Toronto Raptors matchup in the NBA on Wednesday night.
By Peter Dewey
The New York Knicks are looking to sweep their season series with the Toronto Raptors, who enter tonight’s game on the longest losing streak in the NBA.
New York has control of the No. 4 seed in the East, but the team is just half a game back of the No. 3 seed, making it a real possibility that the Knicks avoid Boston in a potential second round matchup if they close out the season strong.
Tom Thibodeau’s ball club has dominated below .500 teams this season, but can it do it again on Wednesday?
Here’s a look at the latest odds – and my best bet – for this divisional battle:
Knicks vs. Raptors odds, spread and total
Knicks vs. Raptors how to watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 27
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
- How to watch (TV): MSG, Sportsnet CA
- Knicks record: 43-28
- Raptors record: 23-49
Knicks vs. Raptors injury report
Knicks injury report
- OG Anunoby – out
- Mitchell Robinson – out
- Julius Randle – out
- Alec Burks – questionable
Raptors injury report
- Scottie Barnes – out
- RJ Barrett – out
- Chris Boucher – out
- Jakob Poeltl – out
- Jontay Porter – out
- Immanuel Quickley – out
- DJ Carton – out
Knicks vs. Raptors key players to watch
New York Knicks
Donte DiVincenzo: The Knicks sharpshooter scored 40 points for the first time in his career on Monday, setting the franchise record for most made 3-pointers in a single game. Since Julius Randle was injured on Jan. 27, DiVincenzo has stepped up in a big way, averaging 21.6 points across 24 games while shooting 37.8 percent from 3.
Toronto Raptors
Gradey Dick: The Raptors rookie has seen his role increase later on in the season, averaging 10.8 points across 30.5 minutes per game in the month of March. With the Raptors down a few rotation players, Dick could see a bunch of looks – especially from 3 – in this matchup.
Knicks vs. Raptors prediction and pick
If there’s one thing the Knicks have done this season, it’s take care of business against teams they are supposed to beat, especially on the road.
New York is an impressive 9-3-1 against the spread as a road favorite, and the team has dominated under .500 teams all season, going 25-2 straight up.
Toronto is one of the teams that the Knicks have had no trouble with, winning by 13, six and 26 in their three meetings this season.
The Raptors are shorthanded right now, as they’re expected to be without Barnes, Barrett, Quickley and Poeltl (four starters) in this game. That’s been a key issue for the team’s struggles, as Toronto has dropped 11 consecutive games.
I’d be shocked to see the Knicks put a clunker on the road, especially with the Raptors at less than full strength. Toronto is a putrid 5-14 against the spread as a home underdog, and the Knicks have a massive edge in net rating over the last 10 games (No. 6 vs. No. 28 in the league).
Lay the points with New York in this matchup.
Pick: Knicks -13 (-110)
