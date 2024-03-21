Knicks vs. Nuggets NBA expert prediction and odds for Thursday, March 21 (New York stays hot on the road)
NBA betting preview, prediction and best bet for Knicks-Nuggets.
After a rough month-long stretch, the New York Knicks are hitting their stride again with four consecutive wins, the last three all on the road. The Knicks are currently the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference and are within striking distance (2.5 games) of the No. 2 Milwaukee Bucks. New York is trying to go a perfect 4-for-4 on its west coast swing, but will have to pull out an upset of the defending-champion Denver Nuggets on Thursday after two days off.
Speaking of striking distance, the Nuggets trail the Oklahoma City Thunder by just a half-game for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. Denver has been the NBA’s best team since the All-Star Break, going 12-2 following Tuesday’s road win over the Timberwolves. Can they pull away from the upset-minded Knicks? Here’s the betting preview for the cross-conference tilt with a best bet.
If you’re looking to bet on any NBA game tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Knicks vs. Nuggets odds, spread and total
Knicks vs. Nuggets how to watch
- Date: Thursday, March 21
- Game time: 9 p.m. EST
- Venue: Ball Arena
- How to watch (TV): Bally Sports
- Knicks record: 41-27
- Nuggets record: 48-21
Knicks vs. Nuggets injury report
New York Knicks
- OG Anunoby (elbow): out
- Mitchell Robinson (ankle): questionable
Denver Nuggets
- Zeke Nnaji (back): questionable
Knicks vs. Nuggets key players to watch
New York Knicks
Josh Hart: Jalen Brunson has rightfully dominated the headlines for the Knicks this season, but Hart has been an all-around contributor and stat-stuffer in the New York lineup. Hart is averaging 9.1 points and 8.1 rebounds per game this season and is coming off a triple-double (10 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists) in Monday’s win over Golden State.
Denver Nuggets
Michael Porter Jr.: A complimentary scorer for the Nuggets, Porter has been on fire of late. The former first-round pick is averaging 16.9 points per game but has scored 20-plus points in three of the last four games and in five of nine games this month. In the four March games Porter hasn’t scored 20 or more points, he’s finished with 19 twice. He’s shooting 57.3% from the field this month and is coming off a 26-point performance against a solid Minnesota defense on the road.
Knicks vs. Nuggets prediction and pick
The Knicks No. 7-rated defense has stymied opponents in recent play. New York has held six of its last eight opponents under 100 points. New York is No. 2 in scoring defense, limiting opponents to 105 points per game.
New York has the defense to match up with a Denver offense that is 10th in the NBA in 2-point shooting. The Knicks’ defense is top-10 in the NBA in points in the paint allowed and second-chance points allowed. New York is No. 9 in opposing shooting percentage (46.7%) and cleans up on the glass, ranking No. 6 in offensive rebounds allowed per game (10.1).
The Knicks have traveled well, too, as evident by its three straight wins on the road and its 18-13-2 ATS record away from Madison Square Garden. New York has covered its last three games as an underdog and held this Denver team to 84 points in a blowout win at MSG Jan. 25. New York stays hot on the road and hangs within the big number.
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.