Knicks vs. Heat NBA final score prediction and odds for Tuesday, April 2 (Bet the UNDER)
Betting odds, pick and prediction for the New York Knicks-Miami Heat matchup in the NBA on Tuesday night.
By Peter Dewey
The New York Knicks are 2-0 against the Miami Heat this season, but they won’t have Julius Randle or OG Anunoby for the final meeting between these teams in the 2023-24 regular season on Tuesday night.
New York has dropped back-to-back games in heartbreaking fashion, losing in overtime to San Antonio in a game in which Jalen Brunson scored 61 points and losing on a last-second jumper by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on Sunday night.
Now, the team is looking to get back in the mix for the No. 3 seed in the East against a Miami team that is hoping to avoid the play-in tournament in the East.
The Heat are three games back of the Knicks with eight games to play, but they have won two straight.
Who gets the win in this matchup between two Eastern Conference rivals?
Here’s a look at the odds and my best bet for Tuesday’s contest:
Knicks vs. Heat odds, spread and total
Knicks vs. Heat how to watch
- Date: Tuesday, April 2
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Kaseya Center
- How to watch (TV): Bally Sports Sun, MSG
- Knicks record: 44-30
- Heat record: 41-33
Knicks vs. Heat injury reports
Knicks injury report
- OG Anunoby – out
- Julius Randle – out
- Mitchell Robinson – questionable
Heat injury report
- Tyler Herro – out
- Nikola Jovic – probable
- Caleb Martin – probable
- Josh Richardson – out
- Duncan Robinson – probable
- Terry Rozier – probable
Knicks vs. Heat key players to watch
New York Knicks
Jalen Brunson: Brunson has scored 91 points in his last two games, and he made the go-ahead bucket with less than five seconds left in the team’s loss to OKC on Sunday. The All-Star guard is averaging 32.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game over his last 10 contests.
Miami Heat
Jimmy Butler: Butler gave the Knicks trouble in a big loss for Miami back on Jan. 27, scoring 28 points while grabbing eight rebounds. He hasn’t had to do much in the Heat wins over Portland and Washington, but he could be in line for a major role against a playoff-caliber opponent. Butler is averaging 21.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game this season.
Knicks vs. Heat prediction and pick
The Knicks and Heat are two of the best defensive teams in the NBA, and over the last 10 games they rank No. 2 (Miami) and No. 4 (New York) in the league in defensive rating.
The UNDER has hit in one of the two meetings between these teams this season, and both of these teams rank in the bottom 10 in the league in points per game.
With key offensive pieces like Tyler Herro, Julius Randle, and OG Anunoby all out for this game, I wouldn’t be shocked if this one turns into a rock fight.
The Knicks and Heat are the two best UNDER teams in the NBA this season, hitting at over a 59 percent clip:
- The UNDER is 44-30 in the Knicks’ games this season (59.5 percent)
- The UNDER is 46-28 in the Heat’s games this season (62.2 percent)
This should be a playoff-like atmosphere, and we saw these teams battle for six games last postseason. Don’t overthink this one and go UNDER.
Pick: UNDER 207.5 (-110)
