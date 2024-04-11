Knicks vs. Celtics NBA expert prediction and odds for Thursday, April 11 (Can Knicks cover?)
Betting odds, pick and prediction for the New York Knicks-Boston Celtics matchup in the NBA on Thursday night.
By Peter Dewey
The New York Knicks are in the hunt for the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, but they really need a win over the No. 1-seeded Boston Celtics on Thursday.
After beating the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night, the Knicks moved into sole possession of the No. 3 seed in the East, and with the Orlando Magic losing to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, New York has a 1.5 game lead on them and a 0.5-game lead on the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference.
Now, New York could run the table and have a real chance at the No. 2 seed since Giannis Antetokounmpo is injured and the Bucks and Magic have to play each other again to close out the season.
Plus, Jalen Brunson has been on fire as of late, putting up back-to-back 40-point games for New York.
Boston, on the other hand, has nothing to play for with the No. 1 seed locked up, so the team may look to rest players (as it has down the stretch of this season) against a physical Knicks team.
New York hasn’t picked up a win (0-4) against Boston this season, but is this the night the tide changes?
Let’s see what oddsmakers think with the latest odds, injury reports and more for this Eastern Conference battle:
Knicks vs. Celtics odds, spread and total
Knicks vs. Celtics how to watch
- Date: Thursday, April 11
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: TD Garden
- How to watch (TV): TNT
- Knicks record: 47-32
- Celtics record: 62-17
Knicks vs. Celtics injury reports
Knicks injury report
- Julius Randle – out
Celtics injury report
- Jrue Holiday – questionable
- Jayson Tatum – questionable
- Jaylen Brown – questionable
- Al Horford – questionable
- Kristaps Porzingis – questionable
- Xavier Tillman – questionable
- JD Davison – out
- Jordan Walsh – out
- Neemias Queta – out
- Drew Peterson – out
Knicks vs. Celtics key players to watch
New York Knicks
Jalen Brunson: Over his last seven games, Jalen Brunson is averaging 38.4 points and 8.7 assists per game while shooting 49.0 percent from the field and 37.9 percent from 3. The Knicks guard is a serious MVP candidate, registering the second-most 40-point games this season and scoring 35 or more in four straight contests.
Boston Celtics
Kristaps Porzingis: Kristaps Porzingis has killed his former team this season, scoring 30, 21, 21 and 22 points against the Knicks in four games. New York will have another body to throw at KP with Mitchell Robinson back, but the Celtics big man has been a nightmare matchup due to his long-range shooting ability.
Knicks vs. Celtics prediction and pick
This game means a whole lot more to the Knicks than it does to Boston, as a win would give New York a two-game lead over the Orlando Magic with two games to play in the regular season.
Why is that big?
Well, the Knicks don’t own the tiebreaker over Orlando, so they don’t control their own destiny to the No. 3 seed if the teams end up tied. With Giannis Antetokounmpo now hurt, the Knicks are hoping to end up on the opposite side of the bracket as the Celtics so they can face Milwaukee in a potential second round matchup.
Boston has clinched the best record in the NBA, and the team has been resting players for weeks. With most of the team’s key rotation players at least listed as questionable in this game, I wouldn’t be shocked if Boston mails it in against a physical Knicks team.
Oddsmakers seem to think the same, setting the Knicks as road favorites in this one. When put in that spot this season, New York is an impressive 11-5-1 against the spread.
I’ll back the Knicks to grab a much-needed win on Thursday.
Pick: Knicks Moneyline (-138)
