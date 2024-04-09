Knicks vs. Bulls NBA expert prediction and odds for Tuesday, April 9 (Bet on New York)
Betting odds, pick and prediction for the New York Knicks' matchup with the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night.
By Peter Dewey
All season long, the New York Knicks have thrived as road favorites, and they’ll look to do that again on Tuesday night in a revenge matchup with the Chicago Bulls.
Chicago took down the Knicks on Friday night, a big loss for New York as the team is behind the Orlando Magic – just by the tiebreaker – for the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference.
Chicago is locked into at least a play-in tournament spot in the East, but can the team play spoiler for the Knicks’ chances at a top seed?
If you’re looking to bet on any game in the NBA tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $200 in bonus bets -- if their bet wins.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Here’s a look at the latest odds, key players and my best bet for this Eastern Conference showdown:
Knicks vs. Bulls odds, spread and total
Knicks vs. Bulls how to watch
- Date: Tuesday, April 9
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: United Center
- How to watch (TV): MSG, NBC Sports Chicago
- Knicks record: 46-32
- Bulls record: 37-41
Knicks vs. Bulls injury reports
Knicks injury report
- Bojan Bogdanovic – probable
- Julius Randle – out
Bulls injury report
- Lonzo Ball – out
- Alex Caruso – questionable
- Ayo Dosunmu – questionable
- Zach LaVine – out
- Julian Phillips – out
- Coby White – probable
- Patrick Williams – out
Knicks vs. Bulls key players to watch
New York Knicks
Jalen Brunson: Fresh off of a 43-point game in a win against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, Jalen Brunson has now scored 35 or more points in three straight games. Since Julius Randle went down on Jan. 27, he’s averaging 30.7 points per game, leading the Knicks into a tie for the No. 3 seed (record-wise) in the East.
Chicago Bulls
Javonte Green: Green killed the Knicks on Friday night, putting up 25 points on 10-of-14 shooting and 13 rebounds in the Bulls win. The Knicks have to control the glass better after they were outrebounded 57-38 in that game.
Knicks vs. Bulls prediction and pick
The Knicks may have lost on Friday to Chicago, but this team is equipped to bounce back on Tuesday night.
New York lost Josh Hart to a Flagrant 2 foul and ejection on Friday, and promptly the team was dominated on the glass, where Hart is one of the best rebounders in the NBA.
Plus, it took away a player to use to defend star DeMar DeRozan.
The Knicks are 16-3 straight up with OG Anunoby in the lineup this season, and Jalen Brunson has been on fire, averaging over 34 points per game in his last six matchups.
I have a hard time seeing the Knicks, who are in play for the No. 2 seed in the East, squandering another game against Chicago, especially if they clean things up on the glass.
New York is one of the best teams in the NBA against the spread as a road favorite, going 10-5-1 this season.
Pick: Knicks -5 (-110)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.