2 Trade deadline moves that would boost Knicks, 2 they must avoid
The Knicks are on the rise leading up to the Feb. 8 trade deadline.
Trade to avoid: Dejounte Murray
Why should New York avoid Dejounte Murray if he's the added ballhandler the team needs? For starters, HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported that the Hawks are looking for multiple first-round picks in a trade. The front office can't dig too deep into the assets they've been saving for a star.
Not only that, but it's hard to believe Murray would be okay with coming off the bench. The Knicks wouldn't send Quentin Grimes, Evan Fournier, and draft assets to the Hawks for Murray to lead the second unit if that were the case. He'd be paired with Brunson in the backcourt, creating a defensive liability.
New York's starting lineup of Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, Anunoby, Julius Randle, and Isaiah Hartenstein (who's currently injured) has been brilliant. Since Anunoby made his debut, the Knicks went from having a sputtering defense to the best in the league. Inserting Murray into the lineup would change that, as he hasn't been the same defender in Atlanta as he was in San Antonio.
While there are pros to trading for Murray, the cons outweigh them. Rather than make a move simply for the sake of doing so, he's a player New York should pass on.