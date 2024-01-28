2 Trade deadline moves that would boost Knicks, 2 they must avoid
The Knicks are on the rise leading up to the Feb. 8 trade deadline.
The New York Knicks are an elite team after trading for OG Anunoby. Between Jalen Brunson leading the offense and the team's defensive rating significantly improving, the Knicks look like one of the best squads in the East.
Looking ahead to the trade deadline, there are still a few minor improvements the front office should make. It's why New York has been one of the more active teams on the market. The goal should be to not only make it to the second round of the playoffs again but to take it a step further.
To get to that point, here are a few things that Leon Rose and Co. should do, and not do.
Trade deadline boost: bench scorer
The Knicks got a massive boost from Anunoby, but it cost them Immanuel Quickley. His absence from the bench has been felt. New York is looking to trade for a ballhandler/facilitator to help keep the team afloat when Brunson is out of the game.
The Knicks have been linked to a few players: Jordan Clarkson, Malcolm Brogdon, Bruce Brown, and even Alec Burks. Clarkson and Brogdon's price tags might be too high for the Knicks, while it's been reported by NBA insider Marc Stein that the Raptors want a first-round pick and a valuable young player in return for Brown. The Athletic's James L. Edwards III reported the Pistons aren't "actively shopping" Burks and (subscription required) hope to re-sign him over the summer.
Brown's reputation isn't built off being a scorer or a facilitator. He's a hard-nosed defender, the kind Tom Thibodeau loves, and he's willing to do whatever it takes to win. Just ask the Nuggets. Then there's Burks, who's already familiar with Thibodeau's system, but he's set to enter free agency this summer.
New York's front office has made careful, calculated moves. Fans should have faith that when it comes to adding a bench scorer, it'll be a move the executives spent a lot of time thinking through.
There's a player who wasn't mentioned above, one that doesn't fit the bench but would give the Knicks another facilitator.