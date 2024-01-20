Knicks starting five stat makes Jalen Brunson's toughness that much more impressive
Is there anyone still counting Jalen Brunson out?
Jalen Brunson is shifty. He's tough. He's the New York Knicks' go-to guy. He's clutch. It's hard to think of just one word to describe the point guard. Perhaps he will be defined as an All-Star in a couple of weeks. That's two words, but it would still be quite an accomplishment for the former second-round pick.
In his season and a half in New York, Brunson's elevated the Knicks to an entirely different level. It's not easy to go to a media market like NYC, ignore the outside noise, and prove everyone wrong. He's done just that.
One of the unexpected development's of Brunson's game has been his willingness to take charges. He leads the NBA in charges drawn per game at 0.58 (26 total).
If you're watching a Knicks game on any given night, there's a good chance you'll see Brunson fall backward as a referee blows their whistle for an offensive foul on an opposing player. Who cares if it's Anthony Davis barreling toward the rim?
Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson leads the NBA in charges drawn per game
In Tommy Beer's latest Substack post, he highlighted just how impressive it is that Brunson's routinely drawing charges (subscription required).
"To put it in perspective, the other four members of New York's starting five have yet to draw one charge this entire season. The only Knicks with more than three drawn charges over the first 40+ games is Deuce McBride, who has five. "- Tommy Beer
Donte DiVincenzo, OG Anunoby, Julius Randle, and Isaiah Hartenstein have yet to draw a charge this season. Meanwhile, Brunson's running laps around them.
For reference about what kind of players led the league in charges drawn in the past, Blake Griffin was at the top of that category in 2021-22. He's six-foot-nine. Brunson's six-foot-two. If only people would stop counting Brunson out because of his height.
If it hasn't already been made apparent, the Knicks point guard isn't afraid of anything. If you think his knack for drawing charges isn't impressive, imagine staying in position while someone like AD is headed in your direction. You're lying to yourself if you think you wouldn't step to the side. Well, that is, unless you're Jalen Brunson.