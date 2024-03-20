Knicks star could be part of legendary 2024 USA Men's National Team in Paris
This summer should be one for the books.
The New York Knicks could be represented in Paris this summer. LeBron James, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, and Joel Embiid are a few players expected to represent the United States. The men's national team is looking to win its sixth-straight Olympic gold medal.
Last summer, Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart were part of the FIBA World Cup squad that finished in fourth place. Both were listed as finalists for Paris, but Brunson has the best shot at playing in France.
Men's national team head coach Steve Kerr said Brunson is "high on the list" of players to represent the country at the Olympics.
"There’s a reason he’s on our list. Because he’s a great, great player and high character, a leader,” Kerr said. “He’s everything you want as a player. He’s high on our list and he’s definitely somebody we’re considering."- Steve Kerr, via New York Post
Kerr coached Brunson last summer, so he's already familiar with the star guard. He also watched Brunson lead the Knicks (who were down three starters) to a 119-112 win over a healthy Warriors squad on Monday.
Team USA has 12 spots to fill. The players mentioned at the beginning are all expected to play, assuming they're healthy enough. Embiid has been out with a knee injury, so his status is questionable. Even if he does return this season, he could use the offseason to continue to rehab and prepare for 2024-25.
Brunson isn't a shoo-in. Other players like Trae Young, Donovan Mitchell, Kyrie Irving, Tyrese Haliburton (part of last year's FIBA squad), James Harden, Jimmy Butler, and Jaylen Brown were listed as finalists. Health and fit will be among the top deciding factors.
The 2024 Olympics will take place between July 26-August 11. The United States will play its first game on Jan. 28 against Serbia (otherwise known as Nikola Jokic's country) in Lille, France. Three days later, the U.S. will play South Sudan. On Aug. 3, the country will play the winner of the OQT tournament (Bahrain, Italy, Ivory Coast, Lithuania, Mexico, or Puerto Rico).