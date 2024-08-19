Knicks star Jalen Brunson strengthens 2025 NBA MVP case with latest announcement
It took too long for New York Knicks star point guard Jalen Brunson to get the recognition he deserved in the 2024 NBA MVP race. When the votes came in, he finished fifth with three second-place votes, one third-place vote, 28 fourth-place votes, and 32 fifth-place votes.
The last point guard to win the award was James Harden in 2018. Since then, Giannis Antetokounmpo (2019 and 2020), Joel Embiid (2023), and Nikola Jokic (2021, 2022, 2024) have won MVP. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished runner-up last season, and he's expected to remain in the conversation next year, as is Brunson.
In the two seasons Brunson's been in New York, he's upped his production. He averaged a career-high 24 points per game in 2022-23 and followed that up with a new career-best 28.7 points per game last season. It wouldn't be surprising if he inched closer to the 30-point per game mark in 2024-25, especially after his latest announcement.
Jalen Brunson gets early boost in MVP race with dad strength
On Monday afternoon, Jalen and his wife Ali announced the birth of their daughter, Jordyn James Brunson.
Dad strength is real in the NBA. Josh Hart welcomed twins last offseason and put together his best season in 2023-24. Luka Doncic and his fiancee welcomed a daughter last December, and the Mavericks made an unexpected run to the NBA Finals.
Donte DiVincenzo and his girlfriend welcomed their first child, a son, toward the end of the regular season. The shooting guard is still a new father, but maybe he's given Brunson some tips as he navigates fatherhood. Brunson might be a bit hesitant to take parenting advice from Hart.
After the Mikal Bridges trade, DiVincenzo's expected to be in the Sixth Man of the Year conversation. He and Brunson could both take home some hardware in 2025. Dad strength for the win!
Brunson was unstoppable before he became a dad, so watch out, NBA world.