Knicks rival considering major relocation move after tax incentive proposal
Before the Nets moved to Brooklyn, the New York Knicks ruled the city. What, who are we kidding? The Knicks still do.
Over a decade after the Nets' move, another NBA team is considering relocating to New Jersey. No, the Knicks didn't run the Nets out of the city (yet). Instead, it's the Sixers.
There's been an ongoing discussion about Philadelphia's potential move as the organization has failed to agree to a deal to build a new arena in the city. On Monday, the possibility of a move became more real when ROI-NJ reported that the Sixers are seriously considering relocating to Jersey.
“We have worked tirelessly for the past five years to build an arena in Philadelphia and negotiations remain ongoing with city leadership regarding our proposal at Market East,” the spokesperson said. “The reality is we are running out of time to reach an agreement that will allow the 76ers to open our new home in time for the 2031-32 NBA season. As a result, we must take all potential options seriously, including this one.”
Why would the Sixers consider a move to Camden? Money. Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (who owns the Sixers) would be eligible for two tax credits worth up to $400 million each. Jersey taxpayers won't have to fund the new arena either.
"In addition, the Governor’s Office aims to work with the Legislature to enable the structuring of up to $500 million of special-purpose bonds supported by fees and surcharges on tickets, concessions and parking (meaning there will be no impact to New Jersey taxpayers) to support the development of an arena."
The Sixers are familiar with Camden, as it's where their training facility and headquarters are located. It's about five miles outside of Philadelphia, so it's not like the team would move far, but it would be a shocking move. Philly is regarded as one of the country's best (and toxic) sports cities (New York is better), so losing its NBA team would be a tough blow.
Philadelphia will stay in Pennsylvania through at least the 2030-31 season when the organization's current lease at Wells Fargo Center ends. ROI-NJ reported that the Sixers want to have a new arena deal in place by the end of this year, which puts pressure on the city of Philadelphia.
It's like when you think a coveted NBA free agent will remain with your team, but they leave for more money in a new city (i.e., Isaiah Hartenstein). Will that be the path the Sixers take?