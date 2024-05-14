Knicks-Pacers semifinals Game 5 injury report doesn't have any surprise names
The New York Knicks went to Indiana with a 2-0 lead over the Pacers in the Eastern Conference semifinals and left with the series tied 2-2. New York is a much better team with OG Anunoby, and that showed at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Unfortunately, Anunoby has been ruled out for Game 5. He likely will miss the rest of the series, but if the Knicks make the Eastern Conference Finals, he could return. New York needs to win two of the following three games to advance. If the home team trend continues, the Knicks will do so.
Along with OG, the Knicks will be without Mitchell Robinson, Julius Randle, and Bojan Bogdanovic. Robinson re-injured his ankle in Game 1 and underwent his second ankle surgery of the season on Monday.
New York lost Bogdanovic to season-ending surgery in round one against Philadelphia and lost Mitch in round two. Let's hope that trend doesn't continue.
Isaiah Hartenstein not listed on Knicks Game 5 injury report
Isaiah Hartenstein tweaked his shoulder in the second quarter of Game 4, but he played in the second half. After the loss, he said the X-ray on his shoulder "came back fine" and that he should be good for Game 5. He was right, as he isn't listed on the injury report.
The Knicks no longer have Robinson to turn to, so if Hartenstein were out, Precious Achiuwa or Jericho Sims would start at the five. That's where New York is at.
As for Indiana, Tyrese Haliburton is questionable with low back spasms and a right ankle sprain. He's been dealing with the back issue and sprained his ankle in Game 3. Haliburton said he struggled to walk between Games 3 and 4 but looked fine on Sunday. He finished with 20 points on 8-of-15 shooting in 28 minutes.
Considering it's the playoffs and the series is tied, Haliburton will likely play. He's been questionable before the other matchups, but he played.
The Knicks might be banged up, but like Jalen Brunson said, they're not using that as an excuse. Even with the injuries, New York can still win the series. However, if the Knicks look anything on Tuesday like they did on Sunday, things will be over early.