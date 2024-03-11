Knicks News: OG Anunoby encouraging progress, NY promptly breaks record it helped set
The only good thing that came out of the New York Knicks' loss against the Sixers on Sunday was a video of OG Anunoby shooting pregame. The wing has been out since Jan. 27 with an elbow injury, but he should return soon.
New York Daily News' Kristian Winfield tweeted a video of Anunoby shooting threes. Winfield said that he didn't miss any of the threes he took.
Tom Thibodeau said Anunoby will travel with the team on their four-game road trip out West. New York will host Philadelphia (again) on Tuesday and the road trip will start on Thursday in Portland.
More Knicks news
- In true Knicks fashion, they scored an NBA season-low 73 points in the loss to the Sixers. On Friday, New York held Orlando to 74 points, the lowest a team has scored this season. So, the Knicks helped set the season record and broke it two days later!
- ESPN's Bobby Marks pointed out that because Julius Randle missed Sunday's game against Philadelphia, he forfeited a $1.25 million bonus. He would've had to play in 65 games this season and make it to the first round of the playoffs to receive it.
NBA news
- Rockets center Alperen Sengun was carted off the floor late in Sunday's win over the Kings. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Sengun will undergo an MRI on his left knee and ankle on Monday.
- Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert was fined $100,000 by the NBA for making a money gesture at Scott Foster and criticizing the officiating in Friday's game against Cleveland. The Cavaliers won in overtime.
- On Saturday, Pistons GM Troy Weaver got into a verbal argument with a fan, who told Weaver that he "sucks" at his job.
- Luka Doncic became the first player in NBA history to record six consecutive 30-point triple-doubles after he dropped 39 points, 10 assists, and 10 rebounds in Saturday's win over the Pistons.