Knicks News: Latest on Jalen Brunson injury, interest in possible buyout candidate
Jalen Brunson has missed the past two games with a calf contusion.
Breaking news: The New York Knicks need Jalen Brunson! Alright, so that isn't breaking news. After the Knicks' 98-84 loss to the Magic on Monday, fans are ready for Brunson to return. The point guard's missed the past two games with a calf contusion.
New York's 106-94 win over Memphis on Saturday was way too close, considering the Grizzlies were without Ja Morant, Marcus Smart, Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Steven Adams. Julius Randle scored a game-high 24 points (9-of-21 from the field) in what actually was more of an off night for him.
With no Brunson again against Orlando, Randle finished with 15 points (5-of-18 from the field) in one of his more disappointing games this season. Miles McBride led New York with 20 (5-of-12), and he's done well in the past two contests, but there's no replacing Brunson.
Tom Thibodeau was asked if Brunson will be back in the lineup when the Knicks host the Rockets on Wednesday. The coach said he's day-to-day.
In other news, Gordon Hayward has reportedly garnered New York's interest. New York Daily News' Kristian Winfield went more in-depth about the 33-year-old (subscription required):
"Gordon Hayward is a popular buyout market candidate linked to the Knicks given head coach Tom Thibodeau has praised Hayward to the media ahead of tipoff in each of the two games against the Charlotte Hornets this season."- Kristian Winfield, New York Daily News
Hayward is averaging 14.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game on 46.8% shooting from the field and 36.1% shooting from three. The Hornets are 8-29, the third-worst team in the East.
More Knicks news
- Tom Thibodeau picked up his 500th career win on Saturday in Memphis.
- Newsday's Steve Popper wrote that a Knicks source said the team "got rid of the softies" (subscription required) after trading Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley, and RJ Barrett.
NBA news
- Sam Vecenie of The Athletic reported that Donovan Mitchell and Lauri Markkanen aren't expected to be traded (subscription required) before the Feb. 8 deadline.
- Pat Riley announced that the Heat will unveil a Dwyane Wade statue outside the Kaseya Center later this year.
- After the Wizards-Pistons made a trade on Sunday, Detroit beat Washington on Monday, 129-117. The win was the Pistons' fourth of the season.