Knicks News: Johnnie Bryant's surprise departure, Hartenstein discusses leaving
New York Knicks fans knew that associate head coach Johnnie Bryant was considered for the Cavaliers' head coach vacancy, but they thought he would stay after Cleveland hired Kenny Atkinson. Adrian Wojnarowski's tweet was a surprise.
On Saturday, Woj reported that Bryant is leaving the Knicks to become the Cavs' new associate head coach. SNY's Ian Begley added that New York had to "sign off" on Bryant leaving.
Bryant is close to Donovan Mitchell, who recently signed a three-year, $150 million maximum contract extension with Cleveland. They spent time together in Utah and will be reunited in Ohio.
Bryant wrote a goodbye message to New York on Instagram.
In other news, Isaiah Hartenstein is officially a member of the Thunder organization. In his introductory media availability, he discussed how tough it was to leave New York.
"If I'm honest, it was hard," Hartenstein told reporters. "I mean, I love my teammates out in New York. I really appreciate what [coach Tom Thibodeau] and Leon did for me. The fans in New York showed a lot of love."- Hartenstein, via CBS Sports
Hartenstein's three-year, $87 million deal is Oklahoma City's largest free agent signing. The first two years are fully guaranteed at $58.5 million, and the final year is a $28.5 million team option. He couldn't leave that kind of money on the table to return to the Knicks on a four-year, $72.5 million deal.
More Knicks news
- The Mikal Bridges trade is official. The Knicks acquired Bridges, Keita Bates-Diop, draft rights to Juan Pablo Vaulet, and a future second-round pick from the Nets. New York sent Bojan Bogdanovic, Mamadi Diakite, Shake Milton, five first-round picks, a pick swap, and a second-round pick to Brooklyn.
- Per SNY's Ian Begley, Tyler Kolek's $6.6 million from the Knicks is the most guaranteed money for a second-round pick in the NBA.
NBA news
- On Saturday, DeMar DeRozan was sent to the Kings as part of a three-year, $74 million sign-and-trade. Sacramento traded Harrison Barnes and an unprotected 2031 pick swap to San Antonio and Chris Duarte, two second-round picks, and cash to Chicago.
- Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece secured an Olympic berth in the qualifying tournament. It'll be the two-time MVP's Olympics debut.
- In an interview with Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill, Kevin Durant addressed the Suns trade rumors and called them "lies."