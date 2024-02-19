Knicks News: Elite dunker defends Jacob Toppin, bizarre Steph Curry trade prediction
The dunk contest was a sham! And Steph isn't coming to NYC.
The 2024 NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest was, um, interesting. New York Knicks rookie Jacob Toppin hoped to win the event like his older brother Obi did in 2022, but the judges got in the way.
Celtics star Jaylen Brown headlined the event, and it was evident that the judges were set on making sure he advanced to the final. The decision came at the cost of Toppin, who Aaron Gordon said had the best dunk of the night.
Gordon knows a thing or two about dunking. He and Zach LaVine went head-to-head in the 2016 Slam Dunk Contest finals, which LaVine went on to win. The Nuggets champion said he believes he should've won the contest.
In other news, former rapper and Knicks fan Joe Budden was a guest on Carmelo Anthony and The Kid Mero's podcast '7PM in Brooklyn.' Budden said that he thinks the Warriors will trade Steph Curry. Where does Budden think Curry will go? New York, of course.
Golden State sits No. 10 in the Western Conference with a 27-26 record. The soon-to-be 36-year-old is signed through the 2025-26 season. Curry is the only untouchable player on the Warriors' roster, so don't expect a trade to the Knicks in the offseason or any other time.
More Knicks news
- After the Slam Dunk Contest, Jalen Brunson hilariously tweeted that Toppin must've needed to jump higher than the shot clock to advance.
- New York must sign two more players to the roster by Thursday, Feb. 22. Taj Gibson's second 10-day contract will expire on Monday night. The Knicks could give Gibson a standard spot, or maybe they'll bring back Nerlens Noel, a player they've expressed interest in. The safe bet is assuming that Gibson will be back.
NBA news
- Ahead of the All-Star Game, LeBron James said he's "50-50" about wanting a farewell tour. He added that he "isn't sure" how many seasons he has left but that he wants to stay in LA. The Lakers superstar has a $51.4 million player option for 2024-25.
- Damian Lillard repeated as the Three-Point Contest Champion on Saturday. Mac McClung did the same in the Slam Dunk Contest. Lillard, an Oakland native, said he will go for a three-peat next year in San Francisco.
- Adam Silver discussed the NBA officiating issue and said players and referees must communicate better.