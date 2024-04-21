Knicks NBA Championship odds skyrocket after Game 1 win vs. 76ers
Oddsmakers are changing their tune on the New York Knicks after the team's Game 1 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.
By Peter Dewey
Entering the playoffs, the New York Knicks were being disrespected in the odds to win the NBA Finals, sitting behind the Philadelphia 76ers.
That has now changed.
New York's odds have surged to +2000 or +1800 at some sportsbooks after defeating Philly in Game 1 of the first round on Saturday. Josh Hart, Miles McBride, Mitchell Robinson and Bojan Bogdanovic came up huge for the Knicks in a down game for star Jalen Brunson.
Now, the Knicks are ahead of the Sixers' in the NBA Finals odds, but it's still shocking that oddsmakers needed to see this 50-win team take a playoff game before giving it more respect.
If you're looking to bet on the Knicks, you may want to jump in before the team takes a commanding lead in this first-round series.
Knicks' latest odds to win the NBA Finals
At +2000 at DraftKings Sportsbook, New York is now tied with the Milwaukee Bucks, Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers for the sixth-best odds to win the title this season.
More importantly, the Knicks have better odds than the Sixers to win the NBA Finals for the first time since the beginning of the NBA's play-in tournament.
New York still has a long way to go to get past Philly, but the team survived an 8-for-26 shooting night from Jalen Brunson and still picked up a win.
If the Knicks win this series, there's no doubt they'll be in the conversation for the second-best odds in the East behind the Boston Celtics.
