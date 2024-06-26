Knicks draft: 1 Dream, 1 realistic target for each pick after Mikal Bridges deal
Round 2, Pick 38, Dream Target: Daron Holmes II, PF/C, Dayton Flyers
The New York Knicks could stand to improve the depth that exists along the interior. In addition to Isaiah Hartenstein and Mitchell Robinson potentially leaving this summer, forward OG Anunoby is a free agent and All-NBA star Julius Randle could be moved in a star-driven trade.
Even if the roster remains the same, Daron Holmes II would represent the perfect depth prioritization in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft.
Holmes is rising up draft boards and should have a first-round grade on him. In the event that he remains just off the day one radar, however, the Knicks could potentially add one of the most intriguing prospects in this class.
Standing at 6'9" and 236 pounds with a 7'1" wingspan, Holmes has the physical tools to be a force on the defensive end of the floor—and the skill to be a two-way player.
Holmes finished his junior season with averages of 20.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.1 blocks, 0.9 steals, and 1.0 three-point field goal made. He improved his free throw and three-point field goal percentage across each of his three seasons at Dayton, shooting .544/.386/.711 in 2023-24.
There's significant upside to explore with Holmes, and as the Knicks look for an ideal backup to Randle, they could find him at No. 38.
Don't be shocked if he's selected at No. 24 or No. 25, either.