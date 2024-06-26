Knicks draft: 1 Dream, 1 realistic target for each pick after Mikal Bridges deal
Round 2, Pick 38, Realistic Target: Justin Edwards, SG, Kentucky Wildcats
The New York Knicks have one of the best point guard depth charts in the NBA with Jalen Brunson starting and Miles McBride coming in off the bench. The perimeter will be equally as impressive with Mikal Bridges, Donte DiVincenzo, and Josh Hart—and possibly OG Anunoby—leading the charge.
That gives the Knicks space to draft a perimeter player who may need time to develop, making Justin Edwards the realistic selection at No. 38.
Edwards was a five-star recruit coming out of high school, ranking third in his class on 247Sports, Rivals, and ESPN. His freshman year at Kentucky was challenging, however, as Edwards struggled to stay on the court after an inefficient start to the season.
There were signs of promise, however, with his best games coming near the end of the season—including the 28 points he scored against Alabama and the 16 he had at Tennessee.
Edwards' shooting touch was impressive, converting 36.5 percent of his three-point field goals and producing a slash line of .514/.468/.852 over Kentucky's final 18 games. At 6'6" and 209 pounds with a 6'10" wingspan, it's easy to see why some believe there's 3-and-D potential to explore.
There's risk involved in this pick, but swinging for the fences in the second round of a draft in which the Knicks can make three different selections is reasonable.