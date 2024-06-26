Knicks draft: 1 Dream, 1 realistic target for each pick after Mikal Bridges deal
Round 1, Pick 25, Dream Target: Ryan Dunn, G/F, Virginia Cavaliers
The New York Knicks are proof of the philosophy that a team can never have too many high-level on-ball defenders. The rotation of OG Anunoby, Donte DiVincenzo, and Josh Hart overwhelmed countless teams with their positionless play, helping to drive New York to 50 wins.
Adding Mikal Bridges has already strengthened one of the best perimeter groupings in the NBA, but drafting arguably the best defensive player in this class would be the icing on the cake.
It could also help further prepare the Knicks for the possibility of losing Anunoby.
Let's get this out of the way: Dunn can't shoot. He knocked down 23.5 percent of his three-point field goals and 52.5 percent of his free throws during his two seasons with the Virginia Cavaliers, and there's no guaranteeing that he'll be able to discover his shot in the NBA.
Despite those concerns, Dunn has genuinely dominant defensive potential that Tom Thibodeau and the Knicks are reportedly eyeing in the lead-up to the 2024 NBA Draft.
Dunn averaged 2.3 blocks and 1.3 steals per game this past season and earned an ACC All-Defensive Team nod. He was just as capable of making plays off the ball as he was of locking opponents down when assigned to it.
Despite the concerns about his shooting, there's simply no way around how valuable his defensive energy, intensity, and instincts could be at the next level. Thibodeau could be the perfect coach for him.