Knicks draft: 1 Dream, 1 realistic target for each pick after Mikal Bridges deal
Round 1, Pick 25, Realistic Target: Baylor Scheierman, G/F, Creighton Bluejays
The New York Knicks are one of the most balanced teams in the NBA. With depth at every position and star power along the perimeter and down low, it's hard to identify a weakness for a team that epitomizes strength in numbers.
When a team is as deep and balanced as the Knicks, the best option is often to add a player who can operate without the ball in their hands.
Baylor Scheierman fits the bill here as one of the best shooters in the 2024 NBA Draft. The Creighton Bluejays star averaged 18.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 3.1 three-point field goals made in 2023-24, shooting at a clip of .448/.381/.876.
Scheierman shot 39.0 percent from beyond the arc over the course of his NCAA career, and projects to carry that success over to the next level.
In New York, Scheierman's ability to space the floor would give him instant value off the bench. He also has ideal size for a wing at 6'6" and 201 pounds with a 6'8.25" wingspan, suggesting there could be defensive upside to tap into.
Projected to be available at No. 25, Scheierman could help the Knicks maintain their improvement from beyond the arc and space the floor for the more established players.