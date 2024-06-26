Knicks draft: 1 Dream, 1 realistic target for each pick after Mikal Bridges deal
Round 1, Pick 24, Dream Target: Zach Edey, Purdue Boilermakers
Unlikely to occur, but still a dream that's worth imagining for the New York Knicks. Zach Edey was the most dominant player in college basketball, but due to concerns about his athleticism, there's a chance he could still be on the board at No. 24.
Running the risk of losing one of Isaiah Hartenstein or Mitchell Robinson this summer, taking a chance on Edey would be understandable and advised.
Edey was named the National College Player of the Year in both 2022-23 and 2023-24. He led all Division I players at 25.2 points per game, ranked second in the country at 12.2 rebounds per contest, and was third in the Big Ten at 2.2 blocks per outing.
Edey also led the Purdue Boilermakers to the National Championship Game, during which he went off for 37 points, 10 rebounds, and two blocks.
It's possible that Edey's game won't translate to the next level, but this isn't a player who was simply good in college. He was the best individual player in the country, dominating opponents of every caliber, including projected top-5 pick Donovan Clingan.
If Edey slides to No. 24, then the Knicks would be wise to take a chance on a player whose upside is too significant to overlook when No. 25 is still available to them.