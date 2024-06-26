Knicks draft: 1 Dream, 1 realistic target for each pick after Mikal Bridges deal
The New York Knicks are preparing to enter the 2024 NBA Draft with three picks at their disposal. New York will go back-to-back in the first round with the No. 24 and No. 25 selections and will come up early in the second round at No. 38.
With three chances to improve a 50-win roster, the Knicks will have the freedom to take chances, yet the responsibility to find something meaningful.
Some are of the belief that the Knicks can afford to stay the course, drafting players who fit the current vision and roster structure. Others are hoping to see New York add a new wrinkle on offense or defense by selecting a prospect who can shake things up.
Whether those targets are realistic or more of a dream, this final mock draft will take a look at exactly what could be possible for the Knicks at the 2024 NBA Draft.
Round 1, Pick 24, Realistic Target: Kel'el Ware, C, Indiana Hoosiers
The Knicks went through the 2023-24 season with the privilege of having two starting-caliber centers on the roster. When injuries struck, one could pick up the slack and help the Knicks withstand what would've doomed most other teams.
With Isaiah Hartenstein entering unrestricted free agency and Mitchell Robinson mentioned in trade rumors, that makes Kel'el Ware the ideal realistic target at No. 24 overall.
Ware stands at 7'0" and 230 pounds with a massive 7'4.5" wingspan. He's beginning to prove that he can put those physical tools to use, turning a transfer from Oregon to Indiana into a breakout sophomore season.
The 20-year-old earned a Big Ten All-Defensive Team nod during his first season in the conference, and could develop into a defensive anchor in New York.
Ware finished his sophomore season with averages of 15.9 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.1 offensive boards, 1.5 assists, and 1.9 blocks per game. He also shot 42.5 percent on 40 three-point field goal attempts in a campaign that marked a massive step forward on both ends of the floor.
Ware is generally regarded as a high-risk, high-reward type of prospect, but with back-to-back first-round draft picks, that's a gamble worth taking.