Knicks legend gives extremely controversial LeBron-Michael Jordan opinion
The Michael Jordan versus LeBron James debate will continue until the end of time. Thanks to former New York Knicks guard Stephon Marbury, the discussion has been reignited.
It's been over 20 years since Jordan retired from the NBA, while LeBron is entering his 21st season. Their careers didn't overlap. Jordan spent most of his NBA career with the Bulls, while LeBron has played for the Cavaliers, Heat, Cavaliers (again), and the Lakers. Jordan wasn't part of the player movement era.
In a recent conversation with Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson, Marbury offered his opinion on the GOAT debate. Typically, it's between Jordan and LeBron, but the former Knicks guard doesn't think that. According to him, Jordan shouldn't be ranked because he and LeBron are "not even the same." He said that Kobe Bryant is ahead of LeBron.
Stephon Marbury says LeBron shouldn't be mentioned with Jordan
Marbury defended his opinion on X (formerly known as Twitter) with a series of tweets.
Hey, at least he credited LeBron fans for being so passionate!
Is there a correct answer to the MJ/LeBron debate? If you're very pro-Jordan or pro-LeBron, you probably think so. However, it's up to what people think. Either answer works. It's hard to compare two players who played in two different eras. Look at how much has changed since LeBron was drafted in 2004.
It doesn't matter how many LeBron fans at (@) Marbury on X; he won't change his opinion. He played at the same time as both players, and he knows a thing or two about basketball. There are plenty more people out there that think like Marbury. There are plenty of people out there who think Jordan doesn't compare to what LeBron's done.
If only there were a way for prime Jordan to play prime LeBron one-on-one. Or, even better, if fans could've watched Jordan and the Bulls play LeBron and one of his championship teams. Those are scenarios that will exist only in our imagination.