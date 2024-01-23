Knicks insider says there's been no 'significant' trade discussions for veteran guard
A lot can change in the coming weeks.
The Feb. 8 trade deadline is creeping closer, and there are several different routes the New York Knicks could take. One involves making a trade with a bottom team in the Western Conference for the reigning Sixth Man of the Year.
Malcolm Brogdon was sent to Portland last summer as part of the Jrue Holiday trade. If it weren't for San Antonio (8-35), the Trail Blazers (12-30) would be the worst team in the conference. After finally trading Damian Lillard before the start of the 2023-24 season, Portland is rebuilding. The Blazers have no need for Brogdon, hence why a trade could happen.
Brogdon is averaging 15.5 points and 5.3 assists per game, shooting 43.8% from the field and 42% from three. He has one season left on his current contract before he'll be an unrestricted free agent in 2025. He's the kind of player the Knicks are searching for (one who could be thrown into a package for a star), which could be why New York is interested in trading for the veteran guard.
However, according to SNY's Ian Begley, there hasn't been any real traction on a Brogdon-Knicks trade.
"There hadn’t been any significant discussion between New York and Portland about Malcolm Brogdon as of late last week."- Ian Begley, SNY
As Begley noted, a lot can still change between now and Feb. 8. Just because the Knicks and Trail Blazers haven't seriously discussed a Brogdon trade doesn't mean that won't change in the coming days or weeks. It's also key to note that Begley said "as of late last week."
Brogdon would undoubtedly help a New York squad that needs another facilitator who can score (and defend) when Jalen Brunson's on the bench after losing Immanuel Quickley. What better replacement for IQ than the player who won Sixth Man over him last year?
The Knicks are reportedly open to trading Quentin Grimes before the deadline, and he'd be an appealing young player for the Blazers. If New York wanted to, a deal could get done.
Other teams, like the Sixers and Lakers, have been linked to Brogdon. It'll be interesting to see how these next couple of weeks play out!