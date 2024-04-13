Knicks have second-highest odds to select Bronny James in 2024 NBA Draft
By Reed Wallach
LeBron “Bronny” James Jr. is currently in the NBA Draft pool, with the opportunity to return to college, but that hasn’t stopped the NBA world from buzzing about the prospects of the NBA’s all-time leading scorers son entering the league.
There are betting odds available for which team will select Bronny James as there is particular intrigue as to whether LeBron James would join him on whatever team he is selected by. Currently, the New York Knicks are the second choice to take the USC guard.
James missed the beginning of the season due to a pre-season medical scare but became a key rotation piece down the stretch of USC’s season that was lost due to a host of injuries around the roster. James finished the season playing 25 games, starting six of them, and averaging about five points with nearly three rebounds and three assists.
James showcased solid defense and a knack for facilitating the Trojans offense, but figures to be a second-round pick at this stage in his basketball career if selected at all.
His dad, LeBron has voiced the desire to play with his son in the NBA before he retires.
Will Bronny be selected in the NBA Draft? Some are banking on the Knicks -- who currently have a protected pick (between No. 31 and No. 55) from the Timberwolves and either the Jazz or Cavaliers pick (depending on swaps) but not its own (to Detroit) in the second round -- to be in the mix for the USC combo guard based on the early odds.
You can bet on which team would select him if he keeps his name in the pool, which can be found at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Which Team will Select Bronny James in 2024 NBA Draft?
- Los Angeles Lakers: +400
- New York Knicks: +800
- Miami Heat: +1200
- Cleveland Cavaliers: +1200
- Los Angeles Clippers: +1400
- Atlanta Hawks: +1400
- Chicago Bulls: +1700
- Philadelphia 76ers: +1700
- Golden State Warriors: +2100
- Oklahoma City Thunder: +2400
- Dallas Mavericks: +2400
- New Orleans Pelicans: +2400
- Denver Nuggets: +2400
- San Antonio Spurs: +2400
- Memphis Grizzlies: +2400
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.