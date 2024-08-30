Knicks guard Miles McBride helps grants college student the best possible wish
Deuce McBride's been a fan favorite since the New York Knicks acquired him on draft night in 2021. In his rookie season, fans demanded he receive playing time over Alec Burks, the starting point guard at the time.
Over the past couple of seasons, fans have watched Deuce go from a player out of the rotation to a key contributor. Hours after the Knicks traded RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to the Raptors, McBride signed a three-year extension. He averaged 10.7 points and 2.1 assists per game to close the season.
The soon-to-be 24-year-old will enter his first full season as a regular rotation member. He's enjoyed his offseason before the real work begins. Deuce spent time in Paris with his family watching the 2024 Olympics. He's back in the States and spending some time in West Virginia.
On Friday, McBride joined forces with Pat McAfee, who also went to WVU. During "The Pat McAfee Show" on campus before Saturday's WVU-Penn State football game, McBride hit a long-distance shot to win a chosen student free tuition for the school year.
McBride won't pay for the student's tuition. Instead, McAfee will. McAfee does this on his live shows at college campuses, but it's a missed shot most of the time. Not for Deuce.
He embraced the student after he made the shot as the crowd chanted his name. The crew joked that McBride would get a one-year, $62.5 million extension because he hit the shot, which is the deal that Steph Curry recently signed with the Warriors.
Deuce is on one of the best contracts in the NBA. The three-year extension he signed is worth $13 million. He'll make $4.7 million next season on a descending deal. He's signed through 2026-27.
Watching Deuce turn into an offensive threat has been rewarding. His confidence has grown a lot. His work in the gym paid off. It quite literally paid off for the student who doesn't have to worry about tuition for a year. Deuce for the win!