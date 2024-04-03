Knicks guard makes agency switch ahead of looming 2024 free agency
The guard is now represented by Klutch.
The New York Knicks' biggest 2024 free agency decision will involve OG Anunoby. The wing has a $19.9 million player option for 2024-25 that he's expected to decline to become an unrestricted free agent. Anunoby has said he'd be willing to sign a new contract for less money in New York, but there's no guarantee that'll happen. During free agency, anything can happen.
There's another Knick who is playing in the final year of his contract. Over the summer, Alec Burks will be an unrestricted free agent. He reunited with New York ahead of the 2024 trade deadline. There were high hopes for his production off the bench, but he's disappointed.
Burks is averaging 7.2 points per game on 31.4% shooting from the field and 30% from deep. Before the trade, he averaged 12.6 points per game on 39.4% shooting from the field and 40.1% from three. That's the player the Knicks thought they were getting in the trade, but that hasn't been the case. He hasn't been able to remotely come close to making up for the bench scoring New York lost when Immanuel Quickley was traded.
Based on how he's played, there isn't a need for the Knicks to keep Burks in free agency. Based on his representation change, the 32-year-old is as good as gone over the summer.
Knicks' Alec Burks switches to Klutch Sports ahead of 2024 free agency
The Knicks and CAA are connected, as are the Lakers and Klutch Sports. Maybe Los Angeles will be the team to pursue Burks in free agency. That would not be a surprise based on Burks' agency switch, but the Lakers don't have a reputation for making win-now moves in free agency, even though LeBron James is nearing the end of his storied career.
Who knows, though? Maybe Burks needs a change of scenery, even though when the season ends, he'll have spent less than half of it with the Knicks. Something hasn't been clicking in New York.
Regardless of where Burks decides to go, most fans will always appreciate him for what he contributed to the Knicks' push to the playoffs in 2021. Sadly, he hasn't looked anything like that player. His role was completely different three years ago, but even with New York's injuries this season, Burks hasn't been able to do much of anything.