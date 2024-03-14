Knicks final month stock watch: 2 risers, 2 fallers
A month from today, the Knicks will play their final regular season game.
Faller: Alec Burks
Alec Burks wasn't the headliner of the deal with the Pistons, but he was a decent throw-in. He hasn't played like it, though. He's averaging 7.2 points per game on 30.8% shooting from the field and 27.3% from deep. For someone who was supposed to help fill the scoring void left by Immanuel Quickley, Burks has disappointed.
Like Bogdanovic, there's still time for Burks to flip the script. He's familiar with the organization, as he spent 2020-22 in New York. He knows what it's like to play in Thibodeau's system. He went to the playoffs in 2021 with the Knicks. Those are all traits that can still come in handy.
Burks hasn't made much of a case for himself. He's been a hard watch, and his inefficiency has been horrid. He's given no reason why he should be part of the playoff rotation. It's been surprising, considering he averaged 12.6 points per game on 39.4% shooting from the field and 40.1% from deep with the Pistons in the first half of the 2023-24 season.
He'll be an unrestricted free agent over the summer. There were no guarantees he'd stay in New York regardless, but as much as he's liked within the organization, he's given the Knicks zero reasons to try to retain him.