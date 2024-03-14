Knicks final month stock watch: 2 risers, 2 fallers
A month from today, the Knicks will play their final regular season game.
Faller: Bojan Bogdanovic
To be fair, Bojan Bogdanovic hasn't been a Knick for two months, and he hasn't even been in New York for five weeks, one of which included the All-Star break.
He's had a couple of solid performances, like shooting 6-of-6 from three for 22 points in the Knicks' 110-96 win over the Sixers on Feb. 22. That's the most points he's scored since being traded to New York. The front office traded for him for his shooting off the bench, a strength that will hopefully consistently show up in the playoffs.
Bogdanovic is coming off a 0-of-2 shooting performance from the field and 0-of-1 shooting from three in New York's 106-79 win over Philadelphia on Tuesday. The Knicks nearly beat the Sixers by 30 points, and that was with Bogdanovic scoring zero points. Anunoby's return has elevated the team, but imagine how much stronger New York will be when Randle and Robinson return and when Bogdanovic is knocking down shots.
He will continue to get exposed on defense, but that's a weakness the Knicks are strong enough to withstand. So far, though, the 12.3 points per game he's averaging on 36.8% shooting from three stand out, not in a good way. There's still time for him to acclimate, so don't give up on Bogey!