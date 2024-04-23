Knicks fans will love team's odds to win series vs. Sixers after Game 2 miracle
The New York Knicks are massive favorites to defeat the Philadelphia 76ers in their first-round series.
By Peter Dewey
One of the wildest endings to a playoff game ever went in the New York Knicks favor on Monday night, as the Knicks came back from a five-point deficit with less than 30 seconds left to win Game 2 of their first-round series with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Donte DiVincenzo’s game-winning 3-pointer – off of Isaiah Hartenstein’s massive offensive rebound – sent Madison Square Garden into a frenzy as the Knicks stole a game to take 2-0 series lead.
Hartenstein also had a massive block on Tyrese Maxey to seal the win for the Knicks, one of the more improbable comebacks you'll see in an NBA game.
New York’s win – while not the prettiest – has completely flipped the script in the odds for this series.
After opening as underdogs, the Knicks are now heavily favored to win this matchup with Philly.
With Joel Embiid (zero rebounds in the second half of Game 2) at less than 100 percent, the Knicks have been able to take advantage on the glass, which has helped them combat some poor shooting overall in this series.
Here’s a look at the latest series odds for the Knicks-Sixers matchup, with New York massively favored to advance to the second round.
Knicks’ odds to win first-round series vs. 76ers
The oddsmakers at FanDuel Sportsbook have set the Knicks at -520 to win their series against the Sixers, which comes to an implied probability of 83.87 percent.
New York has battled in the first two games to go up 2-0, especially with Monday night’s miraculous comeback, but the Knicks also have a lot in their favor.
The team is up 2-0 despite Jalen Brunson shooting a disastrous 16-for-55 from the field through the first two games of the series. Not only that, but Brunson has been held well below his season average scoring the ball in these matchups as well.
Plus, there is a key trend that favors the Knicks coming away with the series victory.
Teams that have gone up 2-0 in a first-round series are 89-5 when it comes to winning that series, meaning they win 94.6 percent of the time.
Based on the latest odds, the Knicks would actually be a bit of a value to win the series if this trend holds up.
Things could change drastically if the Knicks lose both Games 3 and 4 in Philadelphia, but New York is now 5-1 against the Sixers this season and 3-0 when Embiid is in the lineup. The team’s odds to win the NBA Finals are also skyrocketing, and they’ll only go up if the Knicks keep winning in this series.
