Knicks go all-in on dethroning Celtics with bold OG Anunoby contract
The New York Knicks have spent the past 24 hours setting the NBA news cycle ablaze. In the immediate aftermath of acquiring Mikal Bridges in a blockbuster trade with the Brooklyn Nets, the Knicks have now committed to one of their biggest free agents.
According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Knicks have re-signed OG Anunoby to a massive five-year, $212.5 million contract.
Mere weeks removed from the Boston Celtics winning the 2024 NBA championship, the Knicks have made a clear commitment to countering their rivals' greatest strengths.
Knicks are all-in on dethroning the Celtics after re-signing OG Anunoby
Boston overwhelmed teams in 2024-25 with a perimeter-heavy unit that utilized a combination of Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford at the 5 to balance the defense. With Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday, Jayson Tatum, and Derrick White leading the charge, Boston's outside attack was too much to handle.
New York has clear plans to counter that approach with Anunoby and Bridges leading what has the potential to be the best perimeter defense in the NBA.
New York projects to enter the 2024-25 season with a deep and proven rotation. Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle are All-NBA players leading a group that now includes Anunoby, Bridges, Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart, Miles McBride, and Mitchell Robinson.
The financial implications of signing Anunoby could shake things up in New York, but as it presently stands, Leon Rose has constructed one of the best rosters in the NBA.
Moving forward, all eyes will be on Anunoby's ability to remain healthy. He's one of the best on-ball defenders in the NBA, as well as a reliable three-point shooter who averaged 14.7 points and 2.0 three-point field goals made on 38.2 percent shooting from beyond the arc.
Unfortunately, Anunoby also missed 32 games—marking the third time in four seasons that he's missed at least 29 games.
If Anunoby is able to remain healthy, then his value as a two-way player will make his contract worth every penny. The Knicks are a strength-in-numbers kind of team, and the group of Anunoby, Bridges, DiVincenzo, and Hart is second to none in terms of defensive versatility and capability along the perimeter.
After winning 50 games and reaching the second round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs, the Knicks have gambled on Anunoby remaining healthy enough to help the team make the leap to championship status in 2024-25.
51 years after previously winning a title, the Knicks are going all-in on ending the most notorious championship drought in the NBA.