Comparing Jalen Brunson's All-Star case to other top Eastern Conference guards
Jalen Brunson is in an elite group of Eastern Conference guards.
By Jed Katz
Jalen Brunson deserves to be an All-Star
If we're being completely realistic, Brunson isn't an All-Star starter, and I think the NBA will give the spots to Haliburton and Maxey (because of his hot start to season), leaving Brunson to compete with Mitchell, Lillard, and Young for one of the two reserve spots.
Make no mistake, every single one of these players deserves to be an All-Star. They're all having tremendous seasons and even though four guards are chosen, all six of these players have a strong case, and two guards deserve to fill in the wild card spots. Unfortunately, we do not live in a perfect world, and there will likely be a snub.
However, Jalen Brunson HAS to be an All-Star. He's been putting up career numbers, good to make him one of the best point guards in the NBA, and he's doing it for one of the league's most popular franchises. Haliburton, Mitchell, and Lillard deserve to be there with him at All-Star Weekend, but the evidence shows that he beats out Maxey and Young. The argument stands, and the criteria speaks for itself. Case closed.