Comparing Jalen Brunson's All-Star case to other top Eastern Conference guards
Jalen Brunson is in an elite group of Eastern Conference guards.
By Jed Katz
Trae Young vs. Jalen Brunson
Oh boy, if Maxey versus Brunson wasn't controversial enough, this one will get NBA fans fired up. We can go through this step by step. First, the numbers: Young is averaging 26.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, and an impressive 10.8 assists. The assists definitely push Young's averages ahead, obviously.
Next, the shooting splits: Young is scoring on 42-36-86 shooting splits. If we're comparing his shooting to Brunson's, it's safe to say JB has been a better shooter this season, beating Trae in field-goal percentage and three-point percentage. To add on, Young's offensive rating is 118.3 this season, 5.5 below Brunson's. Young's defensive rating (122.1) is also worse (Brunson: 116.2).
The thing that kills Young's argument over Brunson's is that the Hawks have not had any success in winning this season. At 18-25, they are struggling with Young being their floor general and only standout player. Dejounte Murray has been good for Atlanta, but he isn't winning them games because he's at the shooting guard, and right now he's on the trade block.
You can't overlook the difference between the Knicks and the Hawks' records. It's 8.5 games, and that's pretty significant -- playoffs versus the Play-In Tournament.
If you swapped the names and marketability of those two point guards, I don't think the NBA world would be crying for Brunson to be an All-Star on a team under .500. To be honest with you, I don't know if too many people are doing that right now for Young anyway. Brunson deserves it more because of what he's done for his team. Young's stats haven't translated to a playoff position thus far. Brunson's have.