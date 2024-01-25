Comparing Jalen Brunson's All-Star case to other top Eastern Conference guards
Jalen Brunson is in an elite group of Eastern Conference guards.
By Jed Katz
Damian Lillard vs. Jalen Brunson
This is another tough one because Lillard plays for a team with a 30-13 record, which is currently good for second place in the conference. When you compare stats, Lillard is putting up 25.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 6.9 assists on 43-35-92 shooting splits. The numbers beat out Brunson, unfortunately, as his 124.5 rating beats Brunson's.
If you look at his stats and his team's record, on the surface, it seems like he should get the nod over a lot of the guards on this list. However, it doesn't look like Lillard will even get the chance to make the All-Star game, barring the rest of media and player voting, let alone be a starter.
It seems like his teammate being Giannis Antetokounmpo has hurt his case. There's just so much competition with East guards that Lillard falls behind because he's simply doing what he normally does. We've gotten used to this from Dame.
I want to say Brunson deserves to make the All-Star game over Lillard; however, I honestly think they give it to the Bucks guard. You could argue that Lillard joined a Bucks team that won 58 games last season, but I'm not going to nitpick from the past.