Comparing Jalen Brunson's All-Star case to other top Eastern Conference guards
Jalen Brunson is in an elite group of Eastern Conference guards.
By Jed Katz
Donovan Mitchell vs. Jalen Brunson
Donovan Mitchell's recent scoring tear, with the Cavaliers going on a hot streak, may have thrust him ahead of Brunson to be the starting shooting guard for the East's All-Stars. It's pretty damn close, with Spida averaging 27.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 6.1 assists on 46-35-88 shooting splits. Not to mention, Mitchell is second in the league in steals per game at 2.0, proving his defensive critics wrong.
Knicks fans should honestly feel good that Mitchell is performing at this level consistently because there's a good chance he could go to New York if his stint in Cleveland falls flat.
With the Cavs sitting above the Knicks in the standings, Mitchell seems more deserving of an All-Star starter. Has Cleveland had help from other players? Sure, Jarrett Allen is averaging 17.5 points and 13.1 rebounds in his last ten games, but Mitchell has been at the helm of this offense and should be rewarded for bringing this team back to a top-four seed after a slow start.