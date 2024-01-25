Comparing Jalen Brunson's All-Star case to other top Eastern Conference guards
Jalen Brunson is in an elite group of Eastern Conference guards.
By Jed Katz
On Dec. 21, Becky Hammon went on ESPN's NBA Today and made it clear that New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson is too small to be a "1A" star. The idea that an undersized guard can't find success in winning was a heavy topic of conversation, with the exception being Stephen Curry.
Boy, is JB proving her wrong.
So far in the 2023-24 season, Brunson is averaging 26.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists on 47-42-83 shooting splits for a Knicks team currently sitting at fifth in the East. The fact of the matter is that Brunson is an NBA All-Star, period. He has the numbers to back it up and stacks up well against other guards.
The All-Star race for Eastern Conference guards is very tough because it's fair to say Brunson is not the best. However, you can certainly make the case for the 6'2" bucket from New Brunswick, NJ. How does JB stack up against the competition?
DISCLAIMER: this does not take fan voting into account. The criteria accumulated to determine how good a player is this season are basic averages, shooting splits, advanced stats, and the team's current place in the standings.
Tyrese Haliburton vs. Jalen Brunson
There is no doubt that Haliburton is the best point guard in the East this season, averaging 23.6 points to go along with an absurd 12.6 assists (league leader). He is solely responsible for the Pacers' 121 offensive rating, good for first in the league.
There isn't much debate here. Haliburton beats out Brunson in a landslide to be the East's starting point guard based on his numbers and impact on his team's success. Before the Pacers traded for the former Sacramento King, they were a lottery team, but now they have the potential to make the postseason at 24-20.
No doubt, Hali has a case for All-NBA First Team this year, and he has been the best point guard in the East this season.