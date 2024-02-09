Knicks can't use open roster spot to reunite with traded Villanova piece
The Villanova Knicks lost a good one on Thursday.
The New York Knicks traded the same player at the deadline two years in a row but won't be able to reunite with him again this season after he was waived.
After being sent to Portland for Josh Hart in 2023, Ryan Arcidiacono was sent to Detroit as part of the Alec Burks and Bojan Bogdanovic trades. The former Villanova guard appeared in 20 games for the Knicks this season but didn't score one point, becoming the first player in NBA history to do so.
The Athletic's James L. Edwards III, a beat writer for the Pistons, reported shortly after the trade was announced that Detroit was expected to waive Arcidiacono.
It's since become official, so the 29-year-old is now a free agent. However, the Knicks won't be able to bring him back for the remainder of the season since they just traded him.
Knicks won't be able to re-sign Ryan Arcidiacono if Pistons waive him
Don't rule out another Arcidiacono-Knicks reunion before the start of the 2024-25 season. He has no shot at being in Tom Thibodeau's rotation, but he is the kind of guy who gives it his all in practice, which makes New York's rotation players better. He's also good at spotting three-second violations.
Arcidiacono had a chance to prove himself with the Trail Blazers last season. After playing in nine games and averaging 2.6 points and 2.3 assists, he was waived. He spent the offseason without being signed until the Knicks added him to the roster on a non-guaranteed deal.
As Knicks superfan Ben Stiller said, hopefully, Arcidiacono will get another chance elsewhere.
If that doesn't happen, don't count out the power of his connection to New York! He's the kind of player who finds his way into a final roster spot. Like Taj Gibson, if he's available over the summer and the Knicks need him, Arcidiacono will be there!
The Knicks have been doing a lot of winning lately and you can win big if they win their next game thanks to FanDuel. Just sign up, deposit $10 or more and then bet $5 or more on New York to beat Indiana. If your wager wins, you'll get $200 in bonus bets! Sign up with FanDuel with this Daily Knicks link today!