Kings vs. Knicks NBA expert prediction, pick and odds for Thursday, April 4 (Unders stay hot at MSG)
NBA betting preview, prediction and best bet for Kings-Knicks.
The Knicks are hoping that a return to Madison Square Garden can snap a three-game losing streak Thursday night when the Kings come to town. New York, which lost by 10 to Miami on Tuesday, is the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference with less than two weeks left in the regular season. The Knicks are still within striking distance of a higher seed but also need to fend off a few threats in the No. 6 Heat and No. 7 Pacers (two games back).
The Kings are in a similar position, though they are trying to play their way out of the play-in tournament. Currently No. 8 in the Western Conference, Sacramento is just a half-game back of the final automatic playoff bid, which belongs to Phoenix at the moment. The Kings have won two straight, but open a four-game road trip Thursday in Manhattan against the first of three playoff teams. Can they hang as a small underdog? Here’s the betting breakdown of the matchup with a best bet.
Kings vs. Knicks odds, spread and total
Kings vs. Knicks how to watch
- Date: Thursday, April 4
- Game time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- How to watch (TV): Bally Sports
- Kings record: 44-31
- Knicks record: 44-31
Kings vs. Knicks injury report
Sacramento Kings
- Kevin Huerter (shoulder): out
- Malik Monk (knee): out
New York Knicks
- OG Anunoby (elbow): out
- Julius Randle (shoulder): out
- Josh Hart (wrist): questionable
- Mitchell Robinson (ankle): questionable
Kings vs. Knicks key players to watch
Sacramento Kings
Davion Mitchell: Mitchell hasn’t been much of a contributor this season as the former top-10 pick is averaging 4.8 points per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. However, when the Baylor product gets rolling off the bench, the Kings get even more dangerous on the offensive end. Sacramento is 6-1 this season when Mitchell scores in double figures after he finished with 14 off the bench in Tuesday’s win over the Clippers.
New York Knicks
Donte Divincenzo: The Villanova product has now scored 30-plus points in three of the last six games after going for 31 in New York’s road loss to Miami on Tuesday. Divincenzo was a bright spot for the Knicks, which failed to crack 100 for the first time in nine games. He is averaging 15.2 points per game this season.
Kings vs. Knicks prediction and pick
Just over two weeks ago, the Knicks headed west and left Golden 1 Center with a hard-fought 98-91 road victory over the Kings. New York is a top-10 team in both offensive and defensive net rating, and you can see them trying to control this matchup by slowing down Sacramento.
In the last meeting, the Knicks held the Kings to just 35.3% shooting and a 10-for-37 performance from beyond the arc. New York plays at the slowest pace in the NBA (Sacramento is No. 13) and uses its top-tier defense to grind out wins while the offensive end is fueled by its stellar backcourt behind Divincenzo, Miles McBride, and leading scorer Jalen Brunson.
New York has been a below-average shooting team this season but could find some reprieve against a Sacramento defense that is 21st in opponent shooting percentage and 23rd in effective field goal percentage.
However, the Kings give up 2.5 fewer points on the road this season (114.5) while New York is No. 2 overall in scoring defense, giving up 107.9 points a night and just 104.8 at The Garden. Sacramento road games have gone under the total at a 62.9% clip this season (22-13-2) and New York home games are 26-12 to the under. You can see a similar game script playing out at the last meeting between these two clubs in March.
