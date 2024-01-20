Is Josh Hart playing tonight? Latest injury update for Knicks vs Raptors Jan. 20
Josh Hart sat out against the Wizards on Thursday.
One of the most anticipated matchups of the season is finally here. New York Knicks fans didn't have to wait too long for RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to return to MSG after being traded for OG Anunoby on Dec. 30.
The former Knicks duo have been on fire for the Raptors, with Barrett averaging 20.2 points per game and Quickley averaging 18. They should both have big games back where their NBA careers began.
New York fans should give both a standing ovation. If you're at the Garden and you hear someone boo, it's probably just Josh Hart.
Speaking of Hart, he missed Thursday's win over Washington, the first game he's missed this season. Hart said he's day-to-day with knee soreness, something he's used to dealing with at this point of the season.
"I’m not surprised with how it feels. Normally, once you get later in the season, Game 50-ish, 55-60 you start kind of feeling it,” Hart said. “Then you have a little All-Star break so you can kind of rest for some days and then get back into it."- Josh Hart, via New York Post
Between the Knicks' playoff run last year (Hart's postseason debut) and the FIBA World Cup, Hart didn't have the offseason he's used to. He said he was going to receive treatment on Friday so that he could try to be ready to go on Saturday.
Josh Hart's status for tonight's game vs. Raptors
Josh Hart (knee) is listed as questionable.
UPDATE: Josh Hart is available.
Projected starting lineups tonight
New York: Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, OG Anunoby, Julius Randle, Isaiah Hartenstein
Toronto: Immanuel Quickley, Gary Trent Jr., RJ Barrett, Scottie Barnes, Jontay Porter
Knicks injury report
Josh Hart (knee) is questionable. Mitchell Robinson (ankle) is out.
Raptors injury report
Jakob Poeltl (ankle) and Otto Porter Jr. (knee) are out.
New York's next five opponents
New York will make a quick trip to Brooklyn on Tuesday before returning to MSG for two tough matchups.
Jan. 23 at Brooklyn
Jan. 25 vs. Denver
Jan. 27 vs. Miami
Jan. 29 at Charlotte
Jan. 30 vs. Utah